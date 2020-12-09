Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lewis M. "Corky" Mosher
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fippinger Funeral Home - Aledo
401 South College Ave
Aledo, IL

Lewis M. "Corky" Mosher

September 17, 1930-December 8, 2020

NEW BOSTON, IL-Lewis M. "Corky" Mosher, age 90, of New Boston, IL. Died Tuesday December 8, 2020 at Brookstone in Aledo. Private Burial will be Friday December 11, 2020 in The New Boston Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to the New Boston Fire Department or the Fur-Ever Friends of Mercer County. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com

He was born September 17, 1930 in New Boston, IL to Oscar and Helen Brown Mosher. He attended the local schools and was happily married to the love of his life Audrey Mae Miller December 22, 1949 in Aledo. She died in 2008. He then married Janet Harris Hainline April 20, 2010 in Aledo.

Corky was employed for over 50 years as a Heavy Equipment Engineer specializing in Crane operation.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing, helping his community and especially loved his family and friends. On his 90th birthday he was grateful to have 90 years of good health and happiness.

Survivors include his wife, Janet, 2 daughters, Sandy (Bob) Rhoades of Grand Junction, CO; Cindy Stewart of Stronghurst, IL 4 granddaughters, 3 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents and is happily reunited with his wife.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Burial
The New Boston Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Fippinger Funeral Home - Aledo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fippinger Funeral Home - Aledo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So very sorry to hear of Cork's passing. What a dear soul he was! Prayers of comfort and strength offered up for Janet and his family. I know he will be deeply missed.
Phyllis Lingafelter
December 10, 2020
Our prayers are with you, Jan and family. Corky was a great friend & neighbor and we will miss our visits, watching him work in the yard, and drive by waves. We appreciate how he kept watch on the neighborhood. God bless you and give you comfort in knowing he is home with his Lord & Savior. Rest In Peace, Corky.
Mike & Angie Glover
December 9, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. Enjoyed our little visits when he walked by. He will be missed.
Jake and Laura Long
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results