Lewis John Olson

August 26, 1921-March 2, 2021

SILVIS-Lewis John Olson, 99-years and 6-months, of Silvis IL passed away on March 2 at Clarissa Cook Hospice in Bettendorf IA. Born on August 26, 1921, at Sublette IL to John and Hannah (Englund) Olson, he resided in Zearing, Kasbeer, and Princeton in Bureau County IL for 83 years of his life.

Lewis married Mary Cass of Princeton on June 12, 1949, at the Dover Congregational Church. Their loving marriage of 63 years ended with her death on August 30, 2012.

He grew up on the family farm at the southeast edge of Zearing and helped his Dad and neighbors until entering the Army in 1944. He was in the 25th Division and received 2 Bronze Stars, serving the first of his 17-months overseas in the Philippines before the Occupation Forces in Japan.

Lewis was in the Grain Elevator business for 35 years. He began as the one-man Operator of Arlington Grain Co.'s Zearing branch for 5 years, then became Manager of the Kasbeer Farmer's Elevator from 1951-1960, and then Putnam Grain Co. from 1960-1967. He bought a small farm west of Lena IL and worked at Lena Builders from 1967-1969. He returned as Manager of the Kasbeer Elevator, from 1969- 1983, when a couple Board members drove to Lena in January with an offer to bring him back into the Elevator Agribusiness and much closer to family. Lewis was self-employed with his son for 3 years after retiring from the Elevator, followed by his last 3 working years touring northern Illinois (sometimes with Mary riding shotgun) as the Delivery Route driver for Princeton's Crescent Electric.

He was a longtime member of the First Methodist Church in Princeton, and a 24-year member of the Metro-Center where he walked regularly. Lewis played in softball and bowling leagues in his younger years, enjoyed pitching horseshoes, and never grew tired of going to Auctions. Family was important to him, with every Reunion and weekend get-together a time of precious hours.

Lewis was preceded in death by his wife and parents, daughter Sue C. Brummett, grandson Justin Brummett, and sister Florence (Robert) Standley. He is survived by son Kent Olson of Moline IL, and grandchildren Chad Brummett of Davenport IA, Aimee Brummett of DeWitt IA, 6 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

He will be buried at Oakland Cemetery in Princeton IL on March 5th with graveside Services. Trimble Funeral Home in Moline IL are handling the arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Methodist Church, Princeton, in his memory.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.