Lien B. Brakhage

November 19, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Lien Brakhage, 83, of Coal Valley, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Lien was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Brakhage. She was a loving and devoted mother of son Hugh; daughters Duwen (Robert), Priscilla (Kevin), Cherri (Rob); three grandchildren, Dallas, Kayla, and Grace. Lien will be fondly remembered as a caring, gentle, strong, and kind soul. Our hearts are broken but we will heal to honor her memory with love and grace. Her children and grandchildren could not have been more blessed.

