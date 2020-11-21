Menu
Lien B. Brakhage

Lien B. Brakhage

November 19, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Lien Brakhage, 83, of Coal Valley, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Lien was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Brakhage. She was a loving and devoted mother of son Hugh; daughters Duwen (Robert), Priscilla (Kevin), Cherri (Rob); three grandchildren, Dallas, Kayla, and Grace. Lien will be fondly remembered as a caring, gentle, strong, and kind soul. Our hearts are broken but we will heal to honor her memory with love and grace. Her children and grandchildren could not have been more blessed.

Condolences and memories can be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 21, 2020.
