Lieselotte Kaiser

July 8, 1929-June 8, 2021

Lieselotte Kaiser went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday June 8.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at First United Presbyterian Church of Moline. Visitation for Liese will be 4-6 p.m., Friday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.

She was born on July 8, 1929, in Munich Germany, the daughter of Michael and Franziska Kaiser. Liese was an extremely intelligent and determined woman who as a young teen survived the bombings and plunder in Munich during and after WWII. She was alone with her mother, after her father, who was not a Hitler supporter, was drafted and sent to the Russian front to fight for Germany. Her family lost everything in the war, but she nevertheless finished her schooling and ultimately married an American serviceman, Donald Weger, who brought her back to America when he was transferred to a new base.

There they lived on various Air Force bases around the world before retiring in LagoVista, Texas with their three children.

Liese was active in her church in Austin, Texas and also loved competitive ballroom dancing and singing in several performing groups including a Barbershop quartet before moving to Illinois. In Moline, she worked as a caretaker for seniors as well as working part time at the YMCA. She loved gardening, walking, swimming, baking, communicating by letter with friends and family all over the world, reading and meticulously accounting for all her expenses.

Later in life, her memory faded and she left her beloved home to reside in the memory care unit at Iowa Masonic Home.

She is survived by a sister, Hildegard Lechner (Max); son, Rudolf Michael Weger (Julie); grandchildren Jessica Weger (Michael), Evan Weger (Michelle), Lukas Weger (Kathleen) and Jennieke Cook (Justin). She is also survived by a daughter Renee Ridings (John) and grandchildren Travis Brown (Jennifer), Tyler Brown and Mikayla Brown Roeber (Alex) and another son Bruce Weger. She is also survived by two great grandchildren (Addie & Owen).

She will be remembered for her wit, love of nature and classical music and especially for her love for family and friends. She knew the Lord and never feared leaving this earth to be reunited with her heavenly family. The family wishes to thank the love and care provided by the wonderful staff at Iowa Masonic and particularly her "buddy" Yvonne.

