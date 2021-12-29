Lila C. Borkgren

April 7, 1930-December 26, 2021

Lila C. Borkgren, 91, of Geneseo, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Hillcrest Home in Cambridge, IL. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Geneseo, IL. Pastor Randy Mullen will officiate. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Geneseo. Visitation will be held at Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory – Geneseo Chapel from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or Abilities Plus. Condolences can be left at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.

Lila was born on April 7, 1930, the daughter of Carl and Mayme (Abramson) Swanson, in Cambridge, IL. She married the love of her life, Elwyn Borkgren, on June 12, 1949. He preceded her in death in 2015.

Lila lived in Henry Co. her whole life. She went to Geneseo High School graduating, in 1948. Lila worked as a bookkeeper for PMA and various small businesses in Henry Co. including Geneseo Co-Op Gas and Oil where she retired after many years. Lila was very involved in her church, First Lutheran. She helped as a Sunday School teacher, church council member and Bible Study group. She was also a Girl Scout Leader and served on the board for Arrowhead Ranch. Lila was an avid bowler in her younger years, enjoyed serving Meals on Wheels, playing the piano, drawing, reading, and solving jigsaw puzzles. She loved her grandkids and was always their biggest cheerleader at any school activity or sports event. Lila loved to travel, and she had been to Sweden twice to visit family.

Those left to cherish her memory include daughters; Christine (Dr. Mark) Johnson of Oak Park, Cheryl (Jerry) Saint Vincent of Geneseo; sons, Rick (Martha) Borkgren of Woodhull, Randy (Terri) Borkgren of Cambridge; sisters, Gloria Hepner, Linda (Stan) Storm, and Sharon (Gene) Hulick; brother, Darrell (Julie) Swanson; grandchildren, Jason (Brandy), Kyle (Misty), and Alex (Kelly) Borkgren, Elena and Eric Johnson, Nick (Molly), Chad (Emily) Borkgren, and Becky (Scott) Hornblower; step grandchildren, Roger (Rachel) and Craig Saint Vincent; 17 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mayme; husband, Elwyn; brothers, Forrest Swanson, Everett Swanson, Marvin Swanson, Larry Swanson, Roger Christiance and sister, Jane Swanson.