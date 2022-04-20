Menu
Lila J. Thompson
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Canton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Lila J. Thompson

July 9, 1930-April 17, 2022

TAYLOR RIDGE-Lila J. Thompson, 91, of Taylor Ridge, Ill., died Sunday, April 17, 2022 at home surrounded by family. A graveside service will be private at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials in care of the QC Animal Welfare Center, Milan. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.

Lila was born in Canton, Illinois on July 9, 1930, a daughter of Ray and Blanche Beam Shaffer. She graduated from Canton High School in 1948. Lila married Raymond R. Thompson on July 1, 1950 in Canton. He preceded her in death on October 9, 2011.

Lila worked for Sears Roebuck for 25 years.

She enjoyed working on puzzles, reading, gardening, taking care of Miss Kitty and Tom Tom and feeding the birds that visited her garden.

Lila was a woman ahead of her time. She had a career and raised her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a faithful Christian who would be happy she passed on Easter, the day her Lord and Savior was risen. Lila was always there when someone needed her. A confidant who never judged. A thoughtful and generous woman.

She kept Hallmark in business, sending cards for all occasions. She was a gifted poet and included a poem she had written specially for that person. Holidays were family times and as she got older, she still enjoyed all the hubbub and chatter. She made the best homemade cherry ice cream.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Nancy (Frank) Nelson, Wilton, Iowa and Susan (Ronald) Allen, Taylor Ridge, Ill.; granddaughters, Jennifer (Matthew) Neipert, Moscow, Iowa and Amanda Nelson, Silvis, Ill; and nephew, Dan Shaffer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Ray Shaffer Jr.

Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 20, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
