Lilly Barroso
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Lilly Barroso

July 24, 1937-December 4, 2020

Lilly A. Barroso, 83, of Moline, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 412 – 10th Street Moline. Private burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.

Lilly was born July 24, 1937 in Moline, the daughter of Aurelio and Mary (Sanchez) Mendoza. She married Joseph J. Barroso, Jr. on June 8, 1957 in Moline. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2015.

Lilly retired from the Rock Island Arsenal and later was an owner of ITG Group, Moline. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, Moline and enjoyed public speaking and traveling.

Survivors include her son, Joseph Barroso III, LeClaire, IA; grandchildren, Liza (Kyle) Ernst, Grand Mound, IA and sister, Rachel Carrillo, Moline. She was preceded in death by her sister, Esther Lopez and brothers, Mike, Henry, Roy, Frank and Fred Mendoza.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
412 – 10th Street, Moline, Illinois
Nina, I am blessed because you have always been such an important part of my/our lives. You and Uncle Joe will be forever in our hearts. You will be missed greatly.
MIchelle A. Mendoza
December 5, 2020
Lily has been such a sweet neighbor. She will be missed.
Verna Anderson
December 5, 2020