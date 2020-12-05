Lilly Barroso

July 24, 1937-December 4, 2020

Lilly A. Barroso, 83, of Moline, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 412 – 10th Street Moline. Private burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.

Lilly was born July 24, 1937 in Moline, the daughter of Aurelio and Mary (Sanchez) Mendoza. She married Joseph J. Barroso, Jr. on June 8, 1957 in Moline. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2015.

Lilly retired from the Rock Island Arsenal and later was an owner of ITG Group, Moline. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, Moline and enjoyed public speaking and traveling.

Survivors include her son, Joseph Barroso III, LeClaire, IA; grandchildren, Liza (Kyle) Ernst, Grand Mound, IA and sister, Rachel Carrillo, Moline. She was preceded in death by her sister, Esther Lopez and brothers, Mike, Henry, Roy, Frank and Fred Mendoza.

