Linda F. Burkeybile

October 26, 1953-December 7, 2020

Linda F. Burkeybile, 67, of Silvis, IL, died Monday, December 7, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Private graveside services will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.The services will be live-streamed 2:30 pm Thursday at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome .

Linda Guin was born October 26, 1953, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Coston and Mary Lou (Crowe) Guin. She married Robert Burkeybile February 27, 1971, in East Moline. She worked at Palmer College, Davenport, the John Deere World Headquarters, Moline, and lastly at the Colona Grade School, Colona. Linda was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved people for who they were, never judging, always forgiving. She will be missed by all.

Survivors include her husband Robert; children, Janelle (Bryan) Nicewanner, East Moline, and Derek (Jamie) Burkeybile, East Moline; grandchildren, Dylan Nicewanner, Dustin (Laura) Nicewanner, Ashlyn Burkeybile and Leah Burkeybile (fiancé, Blake Vallandingham); sister, Brenda (Ron) Benge, Wilmington, IL; and nieces, Laurie (Randy) Melvin and Valarie (Marcus) Montgomery.

She was preceded in death by her parents and step father Lawrence Leihsing.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com