Linda F. Burkeybile
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Linda F. Burkeybile

October 26, 1953-December 7, 2020

Linda F. Burkeybile, 67, of Silvis, IL, died Monday, December 7, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Private graveside services will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.The services will be live-streamed 2:30 pm Thursday at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome .

Linda Guin was born October 26, 1953, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Coston and Mary Lou (Crowe) Guin. She married Robert Burkeybile February 27, 1971, in East Moline. She worked at Palmer College, Davenport, the John Deere World Headquarters, Moline, and lastly at the Colona Grade School, Colona. Linda was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved people for who they were, never judging, always forgiving. She will be missed by all.

Survivors include her husband Robert; children, Janelle (Bryan) Nicewanner, East Moline, and Derek (Jamie) Burkeybile, East Moline; grandchildren, Dylan Nicewanner, Dustin (Laura) Nicewanner, Ashlyn Burkeybile and Leah Burkeybile (fiancé, Blake Vallandingham); sister, Brenda (Ron) Benge, Wilmington, IL; and nieces, Laurie (Randy) Melvin and Valarie (Marcus) Montgomery.

She was preceded in death by her parents and step father Lawrence Leihsing.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Service
2:30p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome
IL
We are so very sorry to hear of the loss of Linda! She was always so friendly and caring, especially when we would see her and your family at bowling on Saturday nights. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Steve and Kathy McManigal
December 13, 2020
Bob, we are so sorry about Linda. Please know you are in our thoughts, our heart goes out to you and your family. God bless
Bruce and Christine Batten
December 10, 2020
Linda and I used to roller skate at skate land with a bunch of other people. She was always one of the friendliest people, one would ever meet. I send condolences to her family.
Jeff jamison
December 9, 2020
Derek, sorry to hear about your mom. She was a nice person. I enjoyed our conversations at Palmer. Take care...
Bev Thorman
December 9, 2020
Bob, Janelle, Derek, Family My heart goes out to you all! Sending so much love, hugs, and comfort. I pray your memories are always vivid and beautiful just as Linda!
Stacy Thorp
December 9, 2020
