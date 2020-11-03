Linda E. Constant

April 9, 1947 - November 2, 2020

Aledo - Linda E. Constant, 73, of Aledo, Illinois, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Aledo Health and Rehab. Private graveside services are Friday, November 6, 2020 in the Aledo Cemetery. There is no visitation. A memorial fund will be established and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born April 9, 1947 in Moline, Illinois to Robert and Inis Coulter Baker. Linda graduated from Aledo High School in 1965. She married Tony Constant December 31, 1970 in Aledo, Illinois.

Linda was employed at Cooper's TV in Aledo, Attorney Dwight Shoemaker and the Mercer County Assessor's office, retiring in 2018.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Aledo and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Linda loved her family and especially enjoyed her nieces and nephews and their families.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years: Tony; sisters: Rita Parkinson of Aledo; Robin (Mark) Heater of Joy; several nieces and nephews including Amy (Derek) Welch of Joy; Matt (Stacey) Parkinson of Aledo; Eric (Ashley) Stoltz of Panama City, FL; great nieces and nephews: Jenna and Cale Welch, Melody Rayla and Keyan Parkinson; Landon and Isaiah Stoltz; special friends: Elaine Anderson, Mary Vipond and Barbara Powell.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.