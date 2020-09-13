Linda has been a friend for many, many years. I worked with her in her Chiropractic office and also my husband and I went out to NY State with her, her husband and daughter Robyn. We had a great time....that was 50 years ago. I was so sorry when she retired, she was a wonderful friend and doctor.

Our deepest sympathy to the family.

Denise Coiner Friend September 11, 2020