Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda K. Wilson

Linda K. Wilson

January 30, 1947-October 20, 2020

Linda K. Wilson, 73, a resident of Knox County Nursing Home, formerly of Woodhull, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Knox County Nursing Home in Knoxville, IL Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 in the Woodhull Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to the Alzheimer's Association. Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

She was born January 30, 1947, in Moline, IL to Gerald and Jane Hughes Sanders. She attended AlWood schools. She married Keith Taflinger in 1968. She later married Robert J. "Bud" Wilson January 20, 1982 in Galesburg.

She was employed in the housekeeping department at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg for over 20 years and later employed at Jaydon in Rock Island.

She is survived by two daughters, Julie (Tom Boyd) Ackerson of Galesburg; Amy Wilson Lawson of Ophiem; one son, Brad (Darlene Heath) Taflinger of Rock Island; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; one brother, Tom (Rhonda) Sanders of Woodhull; nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, two grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law: Wanda and Joe Raisbeck; one son-in-law: John Lawson.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.