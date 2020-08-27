Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda Louise Kehoe

Linda Louise Kehoe

January 9, 1946-August 23, 2020

MOLINE-Linda Louise Kehoe, 74, of Moline, IL, died Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 at her home. Services will be held Saturday, August 29th, at 11:00 a.m., at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, IL, with burial following at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island, IL. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a mask in the building. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Linda Louise Kehoe was born January 9, 1946, in Newark, NJ. She married William Kehoe on July 20, 1968 in Moline, IL. Linda graduated from United Township High School in 1964 in East Moline, IL.

She worked at Desaulniers Printing Company, Sun Chemical Company, and The President Riverboat. Linda enjoyed cruise ships and traveling to Europe, she especially loved animals, shopping and watching movies.

Linda is survived by her husband, William Kehoe of Moline, her brother-in-law, Dave Kehoe also of Moline, and sister-in-law, Hellen Fuller from Rock Island.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a mask in the building.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wendt Funeral Home - Moline
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
It was always nice running into you and Billy out shopping .
Dr. James and Ann Keeven
Friend
August 26, 2020