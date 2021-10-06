Linda S. Millen

August 24, 1943-October 4, 2021

Linda S. Millen, 78, of Peoria, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born August 24, 1943 in Moline, IL to Donald and Glenna (Groom) Lange. She married Gary Millen on January 30, 1965. He survives.

Also surviving are their two children, Vince (Traci) Millen of Eureka, MO, and Audra (Joel) Brennan of Milwaukee, WI; four grandchildren, Michael, Parker, Allison, and Conor; one brother, Howard (Donna) Lange of Brentwood, TN; two sisters-in-law, Carol and Lori Lange; and several special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Larry and Jeff Lange.

Linda received her masters degree in Education from Illinois State University and was a lifelong educator, teaching at several District 150 schools as well as the Daarul Uloom Islam School. She inspired countless young people to realize their potential and many to become educators themselves. She was a member of University United Methodist Church, where she served as a lay minister, was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, League of Women Voters, and South-West Kiwanis. She coordinated the Rising Star tutoring program through her church and was recruited as a tutor for the University of Illinois Men's Basketball program. Linda helped launch the Peoria Girls Sports League, and coached softball and basketball. She was an avid Cubs fan, enjoyed her friendships in numerous book clubs, and her greatest joy was spending time with her four grandchildren, to whom she was known as "Silly Grandma". Her license plate "KidsR1" captured Linda's unwavering commitment to advocating for all children.

A memorial service will be 11:00 am on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at University United Methodist Church in Peoria, with a visitation from 9 am until the start of the service. Pastor Ethan Carnes will officiate. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to University United Methodist Church. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.