March 23, 1951-March 3, 2021

MILAN-Linda S. Patterson, 69, of Milan, passed away on March 3, 2021 at her home. Services will be 11 am, Tuesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Linda was born on March 23, 1951 in Winona, Minnesota. At an early age she was adopted by relatives Esther and Albert Lewis of Moline. She attended and graduated from Moline Schools and Moline High School. She then attended a local business school and made a career being a receptionist. A very good one at that. Working at the John Deere Administration building was her all-time favorite.

In 1981 she met her future husband, Pete Patterson. While helping her shop for a new car she was given the choice of the new car or a wedding ring. This was the beginning of Linda and Pete's 39 years together.

Over the years she enjoyed going out to dinner and movies. After her health problems started to affecting her she enjoyed watching Lifetime Network movies and became a big fan of Forensic Files.

Linda is survived by her husband, Pete; step children, Adam Patterson, Kansas City, Missouri and Michelle Bregal, Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Madison, Maris, Maison and Dexter; her two cats, "Rascal" and "Teenie".

I will miss you Baby!

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Trinity, Rock Island. Also Dr. Keevan and the staff at Genesis Cancer Center. Especially Dr. Spector and the young lady who took Linda's blood draws who made it easier for her. A special thank you to the two ladies from hospice care. You made my afternoon a little easier to cope with.

