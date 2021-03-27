Menu
Linda K. Stallings
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Linda K. Stallings

April 7, 1959-March 25, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Linda K. Stallings, 61, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday March 25, 2021 at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be from 2:00 – 6:00pm Saturday April 10, 2021 at Jim's Knoxville Tap, Milan. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering, abide by social distancing guidelines, and casual dress. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to the family.

Linda was born on April 7, 1959 in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Vernie Moore and Effie (Steckman) Moore. She married John "Tim" Stallings on May 15, 1997 in Rock Island.

She had worked at Louis Rich and Quilts by the Oz, before becoming a homemaker, to be available to care for her grandchildren.

Linda's greatest joy was her family, enjoying time with her good friends, occasional quilting and volunteering for charity events through Knoxville Tap.

Survivors include her husband, Tim, Rock Island; children, Bianca (Travis) Carmona, Rock Island, Lindsey (Dan) Tiemessen, Wheatland, Iowa, Laramie Kline, Davenport, Iowa; grandchildren, Macy, Colton, Jack and Gia; brother and sister in law, Jim and Helen Moore, Muscatine, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John Beverlin; sister and brother in law, Judy and Emmett Norwood.

Linda was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 27 to Apr. 4, 2021.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fly high my friend love you
Lori Edmunds
March 27, 2021
Oh my dear friend, Tim,Bianca and family ,truly you have my blessings and prayers,
To Bianca and Tim I am so sorry to hear about Linda very fond memories of her . Prayers Lisa Rhodes and David Estabrook.
Lisa Rhodes
Friend
March 27, 2021
Tim. So very sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and family
Butch & Debbie Yakovich
March 27, 2021
Oh Tim, so sad to hear of your loss. Prayers to you and your family. May Linda rest peacefully.
Susan Swinford Kammerman
March 27, 2021
Tim and family, so sorry. For your loss. I will always cherish the times we got to spend together. Tom and I enjoyed your company during birthdays ,several parties , at the eagles club and home. Let's not forget the blonde jokes. Rest in peace Linda, Love and prayers Tim and family. Your friend Bonnie
Bonnie Proksch
March 27, 2021
