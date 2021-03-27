Linda K. Stallings

April 7, 1959-March 25, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Linda K. Stallings, 61, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday March 25, 2021 at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be from 2:00 – 6:00pm Saturday April 10, 2021 at Jim's Knoxville Tap, Milan. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering, abide by social distancing guidelines, and casual dress. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to the family.

Linda was born on April 7, 1959 in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Vernie Moore and Effie (Steckman) Moore. She married John "Tim" Stallings on May 15, 1997 in Rock Island.

She had worked at Louis Rich and Quilts by the Oz, before becoming a homemaker, to be available to care for her grandchildren.

Linda's greatest joy was her family, enjoying time with her good friends, occasional quilting and volunteering for charity events through Knoxville Tap.

Survivors include her husband, Tim, Rock Island; children, Bianca (Travis) Carmona, Rock Island, Lindsey (Dan) Tiemessen, Wheatland, Iowa, Laramie Kline, Davenport, Iowa; grandchildren, Macy, Colton, Jack and Gia; brother and sister in law, Jim and Helen Moore, Muscatine, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John Beverlin; sister and brother in law, Judy and Emmett Norwood.

Linda was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

