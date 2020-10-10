Linda Sue Newman

March 13, 1948-October 8, 2020

GALESBURG-Linda Sue Newman, 72, of Galesburg, formerly of Kewanee, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Galesburg Cottage Hospital.

Cremation will be accorded and no services will be held. Memorials may be directed to Abilities Plus or to KCCDD in Galesburg. Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee is in charge of arrangements.

She was born March 13, 1948 in Kewanee the daughter of Selden and Elaine (Schmidt) Newman. Survivors include her two brothers, Richard and his family and Tommie and his family, both of Kewanee and a sister, Jeanne Carmichael and her family of Bluffton, SC. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother in infancy, a nephew in infancy and her caregiver and sister-in-law, Betsy.

Linda was a client at Abilities Plus in Kewanee and KCCDD in Galesburg.