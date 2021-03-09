Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda L. Wilson VanDeKerckhove
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dennison Funeral Homes
1005 Se 3Rd St
Aledo, IL

Linda L. Wilson VanDeKerckhove

June 15, 1945-March 7, 2021

KEITHSBURG-Linda L. Wilson VanDeKerckhove, 75, of Keithsburg, Illinois passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at home.

Per her wishes, cremation has been accorded. A celebration of her life will be held in June. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family.

Linda Lou was born June 15, 1945 in Rock Island to Floyd James and Hazel Lee Huffstutler Wilson. She was a 1963 graduate of Rock Island High School. Linda enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as riding horses and camping.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son: Patrick (Ellen) Murphy of Milan, grandchildren: Kirsten (Michael) Steinmetz, Alicia Murphy, Shamus Murphy, Mollee Murphy and Charles Murphy; great granddaughter: Kiyah; brother: Thomas Wilson; step brother: Mark Miles, as well as many family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and step brother: Morrie Miles III.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dennison Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dennison Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.