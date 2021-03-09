Linda L. Wilson VanDeKerckhove

June 15, 1945-March 7, 2021

KEITHSBURG-Linda L. Wilson VanDeKerckhove, 75, of Keithsburg, Illinois passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at home.

Per her wishes, cremation has been accorded. A celebration of her life will be held in June. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family.

Linda Lou was born June 15, 1945 in Rock Island to Floyd James and Hazel Lee Huffstutler Wilson. She was a 1963 graduate of Rock Island High School. Linda enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as riding horses and camping.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son: Patrick (Ellen) Murphy of Milan, grandchildren: Kirsten (Michael) Steinmetz, Alicia Murphy, Shamus Murphy, Mollee Murphy and Charles Murphy; great granddaughter: Kiyah; brother: Thomas Wilson; step brother: Mark Miles, as well as many family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and step brother: Morrie Miles III.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.