Lindsay Rae Inman
1990 - 2020
BORN
1990
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Lindsay Rae Inman

June 18, 1990-December 19, 2020

MILAN-Lindsay Rae Inman, 30, of Milan, Illinois, died Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Unity Point Hospital in Rock Island.

Private graveside services will be held December 29, 2020 at Rock Island National Cemetery under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Lindsay was born June 18, 1990, in Davenport, Iowa. She proudly served in the US Air Force Special Forces. She was joined in marriage to Kiley Preston on October 10, 2017, in Milan.

Lindsay participated in ROTC until graduating from Rock Island High School in 2009. She immediately pursued her dream of becoming an Airman and enlisted in the Air Force. She participated in Mixed Martial Arts, enjoyed traveling, fishing, hiking, family functions and spending time with her stepson and nieces. She loved animals of all shapes and sizes and proudly trained her service canine and best friend, Ellie Rue.

Lindsay is survived by her wife, Kiley; her stepson, Dallas; her grandparents, Judy and Dennis Foster (Milan); her parents, Michelle Inman (Moline) and Douglas Bulington (Rensselaer, Indiana); siblings, Ashly Bopes (Moline), David Inman (Coal Valley), and Brian Inman (Davenport); five nieces; mother-in-law, Melissa Preston (Port Byron) and many other extended family members and friends.

Lindsay will be greatly missed by all of those that were lucky enough to know her. Family and friends are invited to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Graveside service
Rock Island National Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I am so, very sorry. I was Lindsay´s 4th grade teacher at Earl Hanson. I loved Lindsay. She always talked about hockey, soccer, and animals. She came back to visit Jane Strickler, whom also loved her, and me after she joined the Air Force. Lindsay was so very caring. Such a sad loss for all that knew her in life.
Ellen Martin
December 24, 2020
