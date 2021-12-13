Lisa Joelyn Cochran

February 5, 1968-December 10, 2021

Lisa Joelyn Cochran, 53, formerly of Silvis, passed away suddenly, Friday, December 10, 2021 at Unity Point Health-Trinity E.R. of Muscatine, Iowa.

Graveside services will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, Monday, December 13, 2021 at 3 P.M. There will be a Jehovah's Witness service held at a later date for friends and family.

Lisa Joelyn Cochran was born was born February 5, 1968 in Davenport, Iowa: the daughter of Virgil and Betty (McDaniel) Cochran. Lisa was a 1986 graduate of UTHS, East Moline, IL. She worked for Jewel-Osco, Silvis for 20 years. She loved cats, anything purple, and everything Mary Engelbreit. Over the years Lisa attended meetings at several local congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses. She made many friends during that time of whom she was very fond.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Brenda (Carl) Johnson, Geneseo, her brothers, Bill (Tamara) Cochran, East Moline, and Mike (Deb) Cochran, Geneseo, nephews, Jesse (Lindsay) Johnson, Longmount, CO, Tyler Johnson, Sarasota, FL, Perry (Kristen) Johnson, Rock Island, nieces, Erin (Jayson Johnson) Cochran, Rock Island, and Laura (Dominic) Carlson, Cambridge, IL, and her very special friends, Tom and Tina Kost, Milan, and Simone.

In honor of Lisa's generous spirit, consider performing an act of kindness in her memory.

