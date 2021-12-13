Menu
Lisa Joelyn Cochran
FUNERAL HOME
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue
East Moline, IL

Lisa Joelyn Cochran

February 5, 1968-December 10, 2021

Lisa Joelyn Cochran, 53, formerly of Silvis, passed away suddenly, Friday, December 10, 2021 at Unity Point Health-Trinity E.R. of Muscatine, Iowa.

Graveside services will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, Monday, December 13, 2021 at 3 P.M. There will be a Jehovah's Witness service held at a later date for friends and family.

Lisa Joelyn Cochran was born was born February 5, 1968 in Davenport, Iowa: the daughter of Virgil and Betty (McDaniel) Cochran. Lisa was a 1986 graduate of UTHS, East Moline, IL. She worked for Jewel-Osco, Silvis for 20 years. She loved cats, anything purple, and everything Mary Engelbreit. Over the years Lisa attended meetings at several local congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses. She made many friends during that time of whom she was very fond.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Brenda (Carl) Johnson, Geneseo, her brothers, Bill (Tamara) Cochran, East Moline, and Mike (Deb) Cochran, Geneseo, nephews, Jesse (Lindsay) Johnson, Longmount, CO, Tyler Johnson, Sarasota, FL, Perry (Kristen) Johnson, Rock Island, nieces, Erin (Jayson Johnson) Cochran, Rock Island, and Laura (Dominic) Carlson, Cambridge, IL, and her very special friends, Tom and Tina Kost, Milan, and Simone.

In honor of Lisa's generous spirit, consider performing an act of kindness in her memory.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Ellis
1201-Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lisa & I became acquainted when she joined our congregation. She is a role model for many of us. In spite of her infirmities, she was always cheerful and encouraging. Although I feel sad, I am happy she is no longer suffering. She is in a safe place in Jehovahs's memory for the resurrection. My sympathy to all the family.
Donna Lacey
December 15, 2021
Every time we saw Lisa on zoom she brightened our day. We will truly miss her, but we look forward to the time when we can see her smiling face and know that she is feeling great! Our hearts go out to her family and friends for their loss. She will be missed here at our zoom meetings in Maquoketa!
Carolyn and Glen Manning
Friend
December 14, 2021
Lisa was an amazing friend. I enjoyed having her in our congregation in Maquoketa. I was so glad to see her on the meetings. She was an encouragement to me. What a fighter she was. She will truly be missed. You have my deepest condolences. May Jehovah give you comfort and peace in our time of loss.
Tamra Dascher
Friend
December 13, 2021
