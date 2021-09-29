Lisa Dianne Dawson

March 14, 1967-September 27, 2021

SHERRARD-Lisa Dianne Dawson, 54, of Sherrard, died Monday, September 27, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. A funeral service will be 10 am Friday, October 1, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Cable Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Lisa was born in Avon Park, Florida on March 14, 1967, the daughter of Ronald "Dean" and Betty Logston Dawson.

Lisa worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Local 150, where she helped several contracting companies in the Quad City area.

Lisa was a member of Cable Community Church. She was passionate about horses, which she enjoyed riding and showing. She also enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends. Lisa was an avid NASCAR fan.

Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Dean and Betty Dawson, Sherrard; sister, Denise Stutzel and her significant other, Rick Meirhaghe, Milan; nephew, Seth Dawson and his significant other, Jen Smith, Geneseo; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her fiancé, David Fogel.

