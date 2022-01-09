Menu
Lisa Jane Toalson
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Quad-Cities Cremation Center
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

Lisa Jane Toalson

March 25, 1955-December 31, 2021

BETTENDORF-On Friday, December 31st, Lisa Jane Toalson passed away at the age of 66. Lisa lived in Bettendorf, IA.

Lisa was born in Moline, IL on March 25, 1955 to William Bernard Toalson and Betty Mural Goebel Toalson. Lisa graduated from United Township High School in East Moline and received her teaching degree in Special Education from Illinois State University. Lisa went on to receive her master's degree from Western Illinois University.

Lisa had a compassionate heart and sought to support those in need and less fortunate through her dedication to special education and her adoption of rescue animals. During her 33-year teaching career in the Moline School district, Lisa was able to impact many lives and took a special interest in one particular student, Collin Smith. Lisa became Collin's guardian and lifelong advocate.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Quad Cities CRemation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lisa is survived by her brothers Michael Toalson (Monica Dean), Hampton, IL, Chris (Jodee) Toalson, Bettendorf, IA, and Kent (Billie) Toalson Clemmons, NC and her nieces and nephews. Lisa is also survived by her special friend Bill Gunderson, Bettendorf, IA.

Online condolences may be made at www.illowacremation.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mike, our deepest sympathies to you and your family. May your sister Rest In Peace. Sending hugs, Mary & Jim Winters
Mary (Karoules) & Jim Winters
Other
January 10, 2022
Mike Toalson- my sincere condolences to you and your family. I remember your little sister at church with you. I am so sorry.
Nancy Wagner Turner
Family
January 9, 2022
