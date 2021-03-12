Logan J. Cracraft

December 8, 1979-March 6, 2021

CAMBRIDGE-Logan J. Cracraft, 41, of Cambridge, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Moline. Cremation has been accorded and a private family memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Logan Cracraft Memorial Fund.

Logan Jay Cracraft was born December 8, 1979 in Geneseo, the son of Joey L. and Joyce E. Palmer Cracraft. He was educated in Cambridge schools. Those surviving are two daughters, Shelby and Destiny Cracraft, Bismark, MO, mother, Joyce Cracraft, Cambridge, sister, Kathy (Chris) Braendle, Cambridge, and brother Rodney (Gina) Bruce, Sierra Vista, AZ. Online condolences at www.stackhousemoore.com.