Logan J. Cracraft
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services - Geneseo Chapel
225 E Park St
Geneseo, IL

Logan J. Cracraft

December 8, 1979-March 6, 2021

CAMBRIDGE-Logan J. Cracraft, 41, of Cambridge, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Moline. Cremation has been accorded and a private family memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Logan Cracraft Memorial Fund.

Logan Jay Cracraft was born December 8, 1979 in Geneseo, the son of Joey L. and Joyce E. Palmer Cracraft. He was educated in Cambridge schools. Those surviving are two daughters, Shelby and Destiny Cracraft, Bismark, MO, mother, Joyce Cracraft, Cambridge, sister, Kathy (Chris) Braendle, Cambridge, and brother Rodney (Gina) Bruce, Sierra Vista, AZ. Online condolences at www.stackhousemoore.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 12, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services - Geneseo Chapel
Sponsored by Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services - Geneseo Chapel.
Sorry to read about your loss. May your memories be a comfort to you.
Lynn Craig
March 13, 2021
