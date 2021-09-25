Lois M. Barto

September 30, 1925-September 22, 2021

MILAN-Lois M. Barto, 95, of Milan, Illinois, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at home.

Graveside services are 9:00 a.m. Monday, September 27, at Rock Island National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend should meet in the parking lot at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, at 8:45 a.m. The service will be livestreamed with a link on Lois' obituary page at www.TrimbleFuneralHomes.com. Memorials may be made to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The former Lois Baldinger was born September 30, 1925, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Adam and Cleopha (Bohnert) Baldinger. She married Howard V. Barto on June 18, 1946, in Wexford, Pennsylvania. He died October 5, 1983.

She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Milan, where she served as a lector and loved preparing for the annual rummage sale. She was happy with her relationship with God. She was a founding member of the Millwright Local Union #2158 retirees club and was proud of the benefits the club obtained for their members and widows.

Lois was a member of St. Patrick's Society, participating in many St. Patrick's Day parades handing out beaded necklaces and selling merchandise for the Society. She volunteered at the Quad Cities Convention and Visitor's Bureau for many years preparing mailings and assisting at events. She was recognized by the Bureau for her outstanding dedication and commitment.

She enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow into successful, happy adults. As children, she loved watching them participate in sports and other activities. She also treasured the time she spent with her four great-grandchildren. She loved getting on the floor to play with them, and watching them grow and reach milestones.

Lois had a great sense of humor, still getting dressed up in costume on Halloween for her family. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, crossword puzzles, Jeopardy, and reading. She exercised daily, working tirelessly to stay in her own home.

She will be remembered as a kind, thoughtful and giving woman, often helping families who could benefit from a helping hand. She was described as a "second mom" to many, including her nieces.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Lofgren of East Moline; two grandchildren, Amy (Shawn) Kerr of Andalusia, Illinois, and Mark (Alina) Lofgren of Port Byron, Illinois; four great-grandchildren, Stella and Nolan Kerr, and Blaine and Benjamin Lofgren; two brothers, Jim and George Baldinger; her nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Leah Abbit. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Howard; her beloved son, Randolph P. "Randy" Barto; siblings, Ruth, Frances, Betty Ann, and John; and a special friend, Joan Groene.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.