So sorry for your loss. Yet rejoicing in Heaven's gain. Lois, our neighbor for many years, was a blessing. And when our granddaughter moved into our neighborhood with hubby and baby, Lois was loving them too like they were her own. Her Lord and Savior meant so so much to her as she shared His love with family and friends. We missed the "old Lois" for the past few years, but loved the current Lois just the same. May the Lord bless all of her family and friends at this time of loss.

Joanne and Fred Friedrichsen December 10, 2020