Lois F. Merritt
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL
Lois F. Merritt, 81, of East Moline, ddied December 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvary Church
4700 53rd St, Moline, IL
Dec
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Church
4700 53rd St, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
Lois was a wonderful lady. Our deepest sympathies. Love you.
Carl and Kay Hoyt
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Yet rejoicing in Heaven's gain. Lois, our neighbor for many years, was a blessing. And when our granddaughter moved into our neighborhood with hubby and baby, Lois was loving them too like they were her own. Her Lord and Savior meant so so much to her as she shared His love with family and friends. We missed the "old Lois" for the past few years, but loved the current Lois just the same. May the Lord bless all of her family and friends at this time of loss.
Joanne and Fred Friedrichsen
December 10, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of your mother´s death. She was such a nice lady and we enjoyed having her as a neighbor. If there is anything we can do please let us know.
Dick and Cheryl Henry
December 9, 2020
