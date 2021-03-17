Lois M. Rush

October 3, 1926-February 25, 2021

Lois M. Rush, 94 of Chesterfield, Virginia, formerly of Aledo, Illinois died Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her son's home in Chesterfield. Cremation has been accorded. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Aledo. Burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to St. Catherine's Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born October 3, 1926 in Geneseo, IL to James and Anna Klemmer Seybert. She graduated from Geneseo High School and Moline Public School of Nursing. Lois married Ernie Rush July 13, 1956. He died March 13, 2019.

Lois was employed as a registered nurse at the Mercer County Hospital for many years.

She was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church and she enjoyed bowling, playing cards, baking and gardening. Lois especially loved her family.

Survivors include four sons: James (Beth) Rush of Rochester, MN; Mark Rush of Quincy, IL; Eric (Cristina) Rush of Chesterfield, VA, Duane Cosgrove of Hot Springs, Arkansas; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter: Teresa and two sisters.