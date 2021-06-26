Lois M. Tatge Plank Shelangouski

May 11, 1923-June 24, 2021

Lois M. Tatge Plank Shelangouski, 98, formerly of Milan, passed away on June 24th, 2021 at Illini Restorative Care where she has resided since 2012. She was born on May 11th, 1923, the oldest child of John G. Tatge and Ida Shultz, in Huntley, IL

She graduated in 1942 from R.I. High School. Lois worked part time at the R.I. Arsenal and The R.I. Argus/Dispatch. She met Jerry at the Arsenal and they married on July 6th, 1954 in Unionville, MO. Her most important job was being a mother to her 7 children. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, traveling and riding bikes. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school. Lois was a past PTA president, enjoyed Home Extension, and was a member of the NABA sorority.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Howard and Don, sister Ruth Hess, her husband Gerald Shelangouski, and son Don Plank, Jr.

She is survived by children, Diana Pippert of Carson City, NV, Doug (Brenda) Plank of Mount Pleasant, SC, Greg (Martha) Shelangouski of Bettendorf, Lori Gray of Milan, Brian (Julie) Shelangouski of Klamath Falls, OR, and Gay Flanders of Rock Island; 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.

The family wants to thank the staff at Illini Restorative Care for all of their compassionate care during her stay.

There will be no services per her request. Van Hoe is in charge of her arrangements.

