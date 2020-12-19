Menu
Lois B. Stewart
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Lois B. Stewart

September 27, 1924-December 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Lois B. Stewart, 96, of Rock Island, IL, passed away on December 17th, 2020. A private family service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rock Island, Illinois. She will be laid to rest in Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made in Lois' name to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Lois was born on September 27, 1924, in Colona, IL, to William and Emma Ristau. She retired from the Geneseo school district as a custodian. Lois was also a lifelong member of the Lutheran faith, attending services at Concordia and Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was a very active member, taking part in most church activities. Lois enjoyed cooking, bowling, taking care of her grandchildren, and cleaning. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Survivors include son, Marvin (Carol) Stewart; daughter, Lori Stewart; grandchildren: Gerry, Richard, Joshua, Jacob, and Kaitlyn Stewart; as well as four great grandchildren; siblings, Phyllis Lundquist, Richard Ristau, and Marion Jones; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Kenneth Stewart.

The family would like to thank Silver Cross for their care and support.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
One of the sweetest ladies I have ever known. A beautiful and loving mother-in-law. May you enjoy your afterlife with all your loved ones. Rest in peace sweet Lois.
Carol Stewart
December 22, 2020
Angeline Meyer
December 21, 2020
Angeline Meyer
December 21, 2020
