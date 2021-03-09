Menu
Lola N. Mullery
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Lola N. Mullery

January 15, 1942-March 7, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Lola N. Mullery, 79, of East Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her son's home in Davenport, Iowa.

Services are 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 11, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

The former Lola Nyoka Wise was born January 15, 1942, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Lemuel Elsworth and Luvera Mae (Bradley) Wise. She married Estel Hughes and the couple had three children before divorcing.

She had been a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Island, for many years. She enjoyed crafts and playing Bingo. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Lola, especially her grandchildren.

Lola is survived by three children, Raymond "Paul" (Michelle) Hughes of Davenport, Tammy (Mike) Leetham of Hillsboro, Illinois, and Kim Hughes of Kincaid, Illinois; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren including Richard Fearn, Autumn Hughes, Noel Hughes, and Hannah Fulton; and a brother, Curtis Wise. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Chad Wise.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Horizon Room at Trimble Pointe (Upper Level)
701 12th Street, Moline, IL
Mar
11
Service
10:00a.m.
Horizon Room at Trimble Pointe (Upper Level)
701 12th Street, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
