Lonavene Ven Huizen

March 7, 1945-June 18, 2021

CORDOVA-Lonavene Ven Huizen, 76, of Cordova, formerly of Erie passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. A funeral service will be 11 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Erie Christian Church, 715 6th Avenue, Erie, Ill. with visitation an hour prior to service time. Additional visitation will be from 4-7 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Burial will be in the Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of American Diabetes Association, Alzheimer's Association and the Erie Christian Church.

Lonavene was born in Moline, Illinois on March 7, 1945, a daughter of Burke and Helen (Walker) Hazard. She was educated at the Erie School District and graduated from Erie High School in 1963.

Lonavene later attended the Moline Public School of Nursing and graduated in 1964 as a surgical technician. She later married Vernon Ven Huizen on January 23, 1965 in Erie.

Lonavene was a purchasing director for twenty years at Moline Paint, currently known as Sherwin-Williams. She retired in 2001.

Lonavene was an active member of Erie Christian Church where she was a youth group leader as well as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed cooking and hosting family gatherings. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 56 years, Vernon Ven Huizen, Cordova; children (and spouses), David (Lisa) Ven Huizen, Rock Island, Steven (Dawn) Ven Huizen, Port Byron, Jeffrey (Jamie) Ven Huizen, Rock Island and Kristine (Travis) Jacobs, Cordova; grandchildren, Victoria, Skylar, Lexi, Kale, Tristin, Hailey, Carter, Thad, Tharren, Taytum; great-grandsons, Logan and Lukas; sister, Linda (Tom) Conner, Moline and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, Vicki Dee Ven Huizen, sister, Lenora Marshall, great-grandson, Steven Akers and nephew, Adam Marshall.

