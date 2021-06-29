Menu
Loran "Lorrie" Anderson
ABOUT
Orion High School
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Loran "Lorrie" Anderson

July 15, 1937-June 27, 2021

LYNN CENTER-Loran "Lorrie" Anderson, 83, of Lynn Center, passed away, Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at Augustana Lutheran Church, 628 6th St, Andover, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00a.m.-12:00 p.m., Friday at the church. Burial will be at Andover Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church.

Loran was born on July 15, 1937, in Moline, the son of Sherman and Lorna (Bergren) Anderson. He married Karen Jacobs on November 7, 1959, at Augustana Lutheran Church. She preceded him on March 17, 2000. He graduated from Orion High School. Loran began his employment working at John Deere Foundry and later as a welder then as an electrician for John Deere, retiring after 33 years. He enjoyed fishing and farming. Loran was an airplane enthusiast and planned on building a glider in his garage.

Survivors include his children, Melinda (Dave) Garrelts, Micah (Colleen) Anderson, Nic (Anne) Anderson, Nolan Anderson; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and sister, Janice Yohanan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Karen; granddaughter, Erin; brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Rhoda Anderson, and brother-in-law, Joseph Yohahan.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Augustana Lutheran Church
628 - 6th Street, Andover, IL
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
Anne Johnson
July 5, 2021
Nic, I'm so sorry to learn of your father's passing. Thinking of all of you at this difficult time.
Denise DeDecker
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results