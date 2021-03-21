Loren Thomas "Tom" Hora

July 8, 1947-February 14, 2021

Loren Thomas "Tom" Hora, 73, went home with the Lord Jesus on Valentine's Day, 2021. Tom was born the only surviving child of parents Loren Junior and Charlene L. Hora in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on July 8, 1947.

He attended Rock Island and then Moline schools graduating from Moline Senior High School in 1965. He married Teresa Annette Tschopp at First Presbyterian Church in Coal Valley on December 3, 1966. They had a son Loren Robert Hora and later three adopted foster sons Erik, Paul and Seth. Tom graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1971. He practiced general law until retiring in 1995, to the Texas metro area. He worked part time as a security guard for Pinkerton and Locke Security until 2017. He moved to Marble Falls, Texas, in 2020. Tom was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Coal Valley, Illinois, where he served as Elder. He was involved with Friends of Children of Vietnam. The group brought Vietnamese children born to American soldiers to the US for adoption preceding the fall of Saigon in 1975. Tom and wife Teresa sheltered foster children in their home during the 1970s. His delight was spending time with grandsons Brandon, Riley and Timothy. His hobby was taking photos of them and the Grand Dogs compiling them into many photo albums. Tom enjoyed working in high school with his father as a laborer and cement finisher. Tom spent spare time target shooting his gun collection and reading history, military, and mystery books. Tom will be remembered as a gentle, kind, patient and encouraging man.

Thank you to many who supported Tom and his family during his "long goodbye". Special thanks to Arbor House Assisted Living and Texas Home Health and Hospice of Marble Falls for their support and comfort.