Loren Louis Struss

January 18, 1950-March, 17, 2021

PORT BYRON-Loren Louis Struss, 71, of Port Byron, Illinois, died March, 17, 2021 at his home. Cremation was accorded. A private family service will be planned at a later date. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron assisted with arrangements.

Loren was born January 18, 1950, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Norman L. and Ferne J. (Gustus) Struss. He graduated from Riverdale High School in 1968 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his military days, Loren worked the majority of his life as a carpenter. He was also the caregiver for his mother. Loren was content to live a simple life; loved nature and respected the environment. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, morel mushroom hunting, and being with his dog Lefty. While he appeared to be a little "rough around the edges" he had a caring heart, loved his children, and his grandchildren.

Loren is survived by his children Christopher (Joy) Struss Dennis of Albion, MI, Arminda Minssen of Silvis, IL; sister, Ardith (Tom) Kanakares of Colona, IL, brother, Alan (Leanne) Struss of Coal Valley, IL; seven grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Brea (Jason) Cook of Huntsville, AR, Beth (Jason) Lilly of Rogers, AR, Brian (Amanda) Struss of Lafayette, CO, Dave Struss of Ft. Wright, KY; and a special friend Sharon Hoggard. He was preceded in death by both of his parents. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.