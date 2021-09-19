Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Loren Louis Struss
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Riverdale High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL

Loren Louis Struss

January 18, 1950-March, 17, 2021

PORT BYRON-Loren Louis Struss, 71, of Port Byron, Illinois, died March, 17, 2021 at his home. Cremation was accorded. A private family service will be planned at a later date. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron assisted with arrangements.

Loren was born January 18, 1950, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Norman L. and Ferne J. (Gustus) Struss. He graduated from Riverdale High School in 1968 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his military days, Loren worked the majority of his life as a carpenter. He was also the caregiver for his mother. Loren was content to live a simple life; loved nature and respected the environment. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, morel mushroom hunting, and being with his dog Lefty. While he appeared to be a little "rough around the edges" he had a caring heart, loved his children, and his grandchildren.

Loren is survived by his children Christopher (Joy) Struss Dennis of Albion, MI, Arminda Minssen of Silvis, IL; sister, Ardith (Tom) Kanakares of Colona, IL, brother, Alan (Leanne) Struss of Coal Valley, IL; seven grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Brea (Jason) Cook of Huntsville, AR, Beth (Jason) Lilly of Rogers, AR, Brian (Amanda) Struss of Lafayette, CO, Dave Struss of Ft. Wright, KY; and a special friend Sharon Hoggard. He was preceded in death by both of his parents. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Steady friend and fishing buddy when we were young. Big heart. Viet Nam duty did him no favors. Remember him as a good man Al, Ardith and Chris. Struss family the best.
Tom Stewart
Friend
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results