Loretta K. Dittman
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Loretta K. Dittman

August 30, 1939-June 14, 2021

Loretta K. Dittman, 81, of Moline, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at UnityPoint Hospital Trinity Rock Island.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens East Moline. Memorials may be made to her family

Loretta was born on August 30, 1939, in Moline, the daughter of William "Wick" and Ruby (Lutrell) Armstrong. She married David D. Dittman on September 14, 1968, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death September 12, 2003. Loretta worked in accounts payable at John Deere for 28 years. After retirement, she went on to work at Fanny May at SouthPark Mall. She was a member of Church of Peace United Church of Christ, Rock Island. Her hobbies included stamping, making greeting cards, Cubs, Nascar, painting and bowling.

Survivors include her children, Kimberly (Grant) Sims, Coal Valley, William (Amanda) Dittman, Port Byron; granddaughter, Makenna Dittman; brothers, Dennis Armstrong, Moline and Rick Armstrong, Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue, Moline, IL
Jun
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill and Family, We are very sorry to hear of your mother's passing. You have our deepest sympathy. I'll be out of town the next few days but will be keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. May our Lord bless you with peace during this difficult time. Sincerely, Jim Gessel and Family
Jim Gessel
Other
June 16, 2021
