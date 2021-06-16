Loretta K. Dittman

August 30, 1939-June 14, 2021

Loretta K. Dittman, 81, of Moline, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at UnityPoint Hospital Trinity Rock Island.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens East Moline. Memorials may be made to her family

Loretta was born on August 30, 1939, in Moline, the daughter of William "Wick" and Ruby (Lutrell) Armstrong. She married David D. Dittman on September 14, 1968, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death September 12, 2003. Loretta worked in accounts payable at John Deere for 28 years. After retirement, she went on to work at Fanny May at SouthPark Mall. She was a member of Church of Peace United Church of Christ, Rock Island. Her hobbies included stamping, making greeting cards, Cubs, Nascar, painting and bowling.

Survivors include her children, Kimberly (Grant) Sims, Coal Valley, William (Amanda) Dittman, Port Byron; granddaughter, Makenna Dittman; brothers, Dennis Armstrong, Moline and Rick Armstrong, Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.