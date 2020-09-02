Loretta L. Meyer

January 15, 1927- April 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Loretta L. Meyer, 93, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. A Memorial Mass will be 10 am, Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

Loretta was born on January 15, 1927 in Rock Island, a daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Barlang) Meyer. Loretta worked at MidAmerican Energy Co. for 38 years. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Rock Island. Loretta enjoyed bowling, gardening and traveling.

Survivors include her many nieces and nephews.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Edmond Meyer, Margaret Overdier, Bernice Meyer and Kenneth Meyer.

