Lori Demetra Skafidas Boland

October 25, 1953-June 20, 2021

Lori Demetra Skafidas Boland was born to Effie and George Skafidas on October 25, 1953. She passed away peacefully at home on June 20th, 2021 with her family by her side. She married Keith D. Boland in 1977 and together they raised a son, Trevor George. They moved to Carmel in 1984, on the same day the Colts moved to Indianapolis. Lori loved pointing out that her family moved during the day and the Colts moved during the night.

Lori was a member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church where she was involved with many ministries and activities including Altar Guild, Lector, Lay Eucharistic Minister, Bible Study, Daughters of the King, Sunday School, Library, Personnel and various search committees.

She was active with PTO board positions and volunteer activities while Trevor was in school and she was employed by Carmel Clay Schools for 24 years. Lori graduated from RIHS, received her BS from Western Illinois University and pursued graduate studies at University of Illinois and Butler University. She was a certified Orton Gillingham Dyslexia Educator and tutored at The Masonic Learning Center.

Survivors include husband, Keith Boland; son, Trevor (Emilee) Boland; siblings, Tom (Sylvia) Skafidas, Michael Skafidas, and Frank (Frances) Skafidas; nephew, Christopher Skafidas; nieces, Stephanie, Becca and Mary Skafidas; In-laws and their families, Jim (Judy) and their children, Paige (Mark), Jeff (Gretchen), John and his children, Brian (Bonnie), Keith C., Becky (Matt), and John Jr., and Bob (Margo) and their daughter, Lilli (Mario); and the beloved family pet, Darwin. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, David.

A memorial service will be held at St. Christopher Episcopal Church, 1402 West Main Street, Carmel, IN 46032 on July 10th at 2:00 PM. Visitation 1 hour prior to service with reception following. The service will be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/Od5cVt5sVlY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to St. Christopher Episcopal Church, St. Vincent's Art Therapy Program, 8550 Naab Rd, Ste 201, Indpls, IN 46260, or the charity of the donor's choice.

Lori was grateful for the love and support she received from her family, treasured neighborhood family, St. C's family and the many friends who stayed in her life even though miles separated them.

Lori also wanted to acknowledge the care and support she received from Dr. Birhiray and staff, Dr. Peyton and staff, and Dr. Cieciura and staff.

Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services. Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.