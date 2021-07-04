Lori A. Luna

October 19, 1974-July 1, 2021

MOLINE-Lori A. Luna, 46, of Moline, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at her home after an 8 year battle with cancer.

Lori's Celebration of Life will be 6pm, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Elim Covenant Church, Moline and the family encourages all to attend. Her visitation will be from 2-6pm prior to her celebration. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be set up for her children's educational fund.

Lori was born October 19, 1974 in Moline, the daughter of Jack Slater and Sandy (Widerquist) Smiley. She married Derek Luna on April 6, 2002 at First Lutheran Church, Moline.

Lori graduated from Moline High School in 1992 and received her BA from Anderson University, Anderson, IN and her Master's in Counseling at Western Illinois University. Lori worked as the Executive Director for Youth Services Bureau of Rock Island County, Moline. She volunteered as PTA President at Franklin Elementary School, Moline.

Lori enjoyed being a baseball mom, spending time with her "roommates" and most of all sitting on her porch with her dog, Spike and her loving family.

Survivors include her husband, Derek; children, Lily and Brock at home; father, Jack (Deb) Slater, Moline; mother, Sandy (Dennis) Smiley, Moline; sister, Jaclyn Slater, Davenport; brother, Michael Engholm, Moline; step-sisters, Jennifer (Justin) Ludwig, Geneseo and Melissa (Clinton) Bell, Cedar Rapids, IA; step-brother, Allen (Kate) Wallace, Marion, IA; step-grandfather, Arlon Anderson, Moline; mother-in-law, Diana Luna, Moline; and many relatives and friends including their baseball families. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joshua Slater, grandmother, Helen Slater and aunt, Sally Bell.

