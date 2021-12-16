Lorraine V. Huyten

July 18, 1950-December 11, 2021

Lorraine V. Huyten, 71, of Orion, died Saturday, December 11, 2021 at UnityPoint Health - Trinity, Rock Island. A celebration of life will take place from 1-5 pm Friday, December 17, 2021 at the family farm located at 13081 North 2550 Avenue, Geneseo, Illinois 61254, followed by the committal service at the farm. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Lorraine was born in Yuba City, California on July 18, 1950, a daughter of Milton R. and Isabel Vannatta. She married Bill Huyten in 1981 in Coal Valley.

Loraine was proud of her Native American heritage and was a member of the Ponca Tribe, Oklahoma and the Local Counsel of Seven Counsel Fire. She was a talented artist who enjoyed glass painting and canvas oil paintings. She specialized in Alaskan and wildlife scenes.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Bill Huyton, Colona; sons, Austin Huyten and Todd Farr, both of Orion; daughter, Teri Farr, Newnan, Ga.; granddaughter, Madison Schroeder; sister, Patty Klundt, Cordova; and brother, Mickey Vannatta, Tulsa, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

