Lorraine V. Huyten
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Lorraine V. Huyten

July 18, 1950-December 11, 2021

Lorraine V. Huyten, 71, of Orion, died Saturday, December 11, 2021 at UnityPoint Health - Trinity, Rock Island. A celebration of life will take place from 1-5 pm Friday, December 17, 2021 at the family farm located at 13081 North 2550 Avenue, Geneseo, Illinois 61254, followed by the committal service at the farm. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.
Lorraine was born in Yuba City, California on July 18, 1950, a daughter of Milton R. and Isabel Vannatta. She married Bill Huyten in 1981 in Coal Valley.
Loraine was proud of her Native American heritage and was a member of the Ponca Tribe, Oklahoma and the Local Counsel of Seven Counsel Fire. She was a talented artist who enjoyed glass painting and canvas oil paintings. She specialized in Alaskan and wildlife scenes.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Bill Huyton, Colona; sons, Austin Huyten and Todd Farr, both of Orion; daughter, Teri Farr, Newnan, Ga.; granddaughter, Madison Schroeder; sister, Patty Klundt, Cordova; and brother, Mickey Vannatta, Tulsa, Okla.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
family farm
13081 North 2550 Avenue, Geneseo, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill, so sorry to hear of Lorraine's passing. Haven't seen you in years but remember the fun times we had at BBuy.
Mark Bishop
December 20, 2021
Sorry I was not able to make the services. And I'm so sorry to hear of Lorraine's passing. I hope she can rest in peace. Lots of good times together. So sorry for your loss Austin and Bill. Sending healing thoughts and prayers. To all friends and family members. God bless you all. Paul
Paul Blair
Friend
December 17, 2021
My only regret was letting so much time pass without seeing you again. You were giver, an incredible artist, the most down to earth woman, and a true friend. We always remembered you fondly. Love Laura and Brandon.
Laura Griffith
Friend
December 16, 2021
