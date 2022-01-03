Louis "Joe" Fox

December 8, 1935-December 31, 2021

Louis "Joe" Fox, 86, Moline, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at his home. Funeral services are 11 AM Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Services will also be live-streamed at http://www.facebook.com/vanhoefuneralhome. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct military honors. Visitation is from 10 AM until service time.

Joe was born on December 8, 1935 in Hannibal, MO, the son of Louis R. and Etta C. (Brummer) Fox. He graduated from UTHS Class of 1955. He married Mary Lowe on June 9, 1962 in Hannibal. Mr. Fox retired as an estimator for the former United Rentals Traffic Technology. He was a member of 1st Baptist Church, East Moline. He enjoyed fishing and was very active in the Boy Scouts. Joe was a US Air Force Veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Mary, sons, Joseph L. (Anita) Fox, Moline and John R. (Amie) Fox, Talladega, AL, his sister, Etta Adams, East Moline, and his extended family in the Hannibal, MO area.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandmother, Iva Brummer.

