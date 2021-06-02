Menu
Louise Collins
Louise Collins

November 12, 1923-May 31, 2021

MOLINE-Louise Collins, 97, of Moline, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at her daughters' home in Moline surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, June 4, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be 1-hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline.

Louise was born on November 12, 1923, in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of Roy and Gladys (Nelson) Coffey. She married Vernon Ruggeberg April 4, 1942. He preceded her in death February 19, 1965. She later married Ed Collins.

Louise was an avid book reader and enjoyed golf, fishing, and bowling. She was a dedicated Cubs fan. One of her many joys was going to Vegas. She was an Elks member and an Oakwood Country Club member. Louise was President of a Stock Club and member of a 500 club for years. She was a professional singer at one time and continued to sing on occasion at the Modernistic Lounge and Restaurant which she owned for several years.

Survivors include her children, Randy (Patty) Ruggeberg, Debra (Ron) Dixon, Rhonda (Mike) VanDyke; her grandchildren, Kevin Ruggeberg, Chad (Kathy) Ruggeberg, Lisa Ruggeberg, Todd (Lisa) Clearman, Doug (Shawna) Clearman, Brad (fiancée, Brelyn) Welvaert, Dustin Welvaert, & Steve (Melissa) Knepp; 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, sister, Shirley Jones, many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and her companion Jack Frazer.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue, Moline, IL
Jun
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue, Moline, IL
I took care of Louise´ insurance for many years. She was always so pleasant. I always enjoyed talking with her. RIP LOUISE
Kathy Jurczyk
June 3, 2021
