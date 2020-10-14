Louise Pearson

August 28, 1934-October 12, 2020

Louise Pearson, 86, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, Oct. 12, 2020 at home.

Live-streamed services (wheelanpressly.com/live-stream/rock island) will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Masks and social distancing required.

Surviving are her daughter, Betty Atwater; sister, Ella Mae Neely; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her son, Jessie, grandson, Nicholas, and eleven siblings preceded her in death.

Obituary and online condolences at wheelanpressly.com.