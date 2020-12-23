Louise Roos

July 18,1927-December 20, 2020

Early Sunday morning, December 20th , Louise Roos quietly passed away, resting finally after a struggle to manage at Friendship Manor in spite of the limits imposed by the pandemic. Louise was 93 years old, having been born July 18,1927 in Burlington, Iowa, the third daughter of Frederick and Catherine (Nicholas) Lauder. She was educated in Monmouth Public Schools, graduating from Monmouth High School on June of 1945.

She attended Monmouth College until her marriage to Donald MacKenzie following which she attended Bradley University in Peoria,Illinois. Two sons were born: Donald MacKenzie (Debbie), Miami,Florida, and David MacKenzie (Cindy), DeWitt, Michigan.

Later, Louise married Donald Roos, Lake Forest, Illinois. Widowed in 1975, she returned to Monmouth where she became"right-hand man" to her attorney father, Frederick Lauder, until his death in 1985, following which she carried on as farm manager of family farming interests.

Always a student, Louise enjoyed the association with Monmouth College as well as seminars and gatherings at Faith Presbyterian Church where she participated in the Sunday services and loved to share in forward plans of the church. From earliest days, she was a physical fitness enthusiast,getting up at 5:30 to run before breakfast. She was especially proud of sharing the work which went into remodeling the Stewart House, the founding home of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She lived in her own home until 88, and only then agreed to move to Friendship Manor in Rock Island. "Petie" was always a strong family enthusiast and totally enjoyed life to the very end of her days!

A graveside service is planned on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Center Grove Cemetery in Kirkwood, at 11:00 am. Due to Covid 19 restrictions no family visiting hours are planned by her family at Turnbull Funeral Home in Monmouth, Illinois, but friends may stop by and pay their respects or leave a memorial to Louise on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. To leave a remembrance or for more information, please visit www.turnbullfuneralhomes.com.