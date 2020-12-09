Menu
Louise I. Schroeder
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL

Louise I. Schroeder

January 26, 1923-December 7, 2020

Louise I. Schroeder, 97, of Geneseo, IL, passed away on December 7, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Visitation will take place from 10 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo. Deacon Harley Chaffee will lead the service. Current regulations allow only ten people in the funeral home at a time. The funeral service will be live streamed at https://www.vandemorefuneralhome.com/live-stream for all those unable to attend. Memorial donations may be left to St. Malachy Catholic School.

Louise was born on January 26, 1923, in Geneseo, IL. She was the daughter of Pole and Ermina (Douwens) Brock. She attended Geneseo schools. On January 25, 1945, Louise married Sheldon S. Schroeder and worked on the farm with him. She loved dancing, crafting, and was a great baker. She belonged to a Bunco club for sixty years, and was a member of an Altar and Rosary Society Circle.

Those left to cherish Louise's memory include her son, Calvin (Donna) Schroeder, Geneseo; grandson, Rodd (Terri) Schroeder, OH; great-grandchildren, Cara, Nikki and Silvestro; and niece, JoAnne (Bill) Simon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sheldon; son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Beverly; her parents; sister, Elsie; brothers, Frank and Lawrence; and sister-in-law, Marge.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home
Geneseo, IL
Dec
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home
Geneseo, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.