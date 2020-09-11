Lovadee C. Gunnerson

November 1, 1930 – August 28, 2020

CAMBRIDGE-She was born November 1, 1930, in Cambridge, IL to Willis and Bertha (Wallenfeldt) Reed. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1948. She married Harvey Fickling on November 24, 1948, who preceded her in death. She later married Richard Gunnerson on February 14, 1999. He survives. She devoted her life to being a good mother and farm wife. She was a Brownie leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, past president of Cambridge Junior Women's Club, past president of Cambridge PTA, active member of Cambridge Lutheran Church, serving on the church council, and participating and leading WELCA. She served a superintendent and judge of cakes at the Henry Count Fair. Her hobbies included collecting dolls, playing bridge, reading, doing counted cross-stitch, and rooting for her beloved Chicago Cubs. After marrying Richard, she also attended Augustana Lutheran in Andover. She loved and was loved by her family and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and friends. She made and decorated many birthday, wedding, and graduation cakes over the years, and was known to many in the community as the "cake lady" for her beautiful and delicious cakes.

Lovadee will be deeply missed by her daughters, Colleen (John) Usrey, Cambridge, and Julie Johnson, Davenport; son, Scott (Kathy) Fickling, Joliet; step-daughters, Janet (Dennis) Gibbs, and Julie (Rick) Wilson; step-daughter-in-law, Gloria Gunnerson; grandchildren, Dawn Usrey (Doug) Cook, Holly Usrey Roos, Heather Usrey, Todd Johnson, Kelly Johnson (Chad) Ulrich and Chelsea Fickling; step-grandchildren, Brittany (Brent) Schmidgall, Jeremy (Janelle) Gibbs, Nathan (Allison) Gibbs, Brianna and Erika Gunnerson, Tyler Wilson and Megan Lemus; ten great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was a special aunt to Teri (Clark) Erdmann and Jacki (Clark) Klawonn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Harvey Fickling; sister, Rosalie Clark; son-in-law, Greg Johnson; and stepson, Allen Gunnerson.