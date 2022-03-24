Lovice R. Kallenbach

March 6, 1943-March 23, 2022

Lovice R. Kallenbach, 79, of Moline passed away March 23, 2022 at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus.

A memorial visitation will be 5-7pm Friday at Memorial Christian Church in Moline. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan. Schroder Mortuary in Silvis is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lovice was born March 6, 1943 in Thompson, IL the daughter of Nellie (Ritenhour) Perry. She married Stanley Kallenbach November 15, 1959 in East Moline. He passed away November 22, 2010. She worked as a beautician and owned her own shop. She enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, watching HGTV, and having lunch with friends. She loved her animals and volunteered at Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Survivors include her children Crystal (Rob Humphries) Baker, Jolene Richardson, and Heather Kallenbach; 13 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and a brother George "Jr" Perry.

Lovice was preceded in death by her mother, her husband, and 12 siblings.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.