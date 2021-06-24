LuAnn C. Tregoning

July 25, 1948-June 21, 2021

MILAN-LuAnn C. Tregoning, 72, of Milan, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Genesis-Illini, Silvis.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 am at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Orion Veterinary Clinic Inc., Orion. LuAnn was born on July 25, 1948, in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Jesse and Arlene (Spring) Poorman. She married Gary Tregoning on January 15, 1982, in Rock Island. She worked for Walgreens as a clerk. LuAnn was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW in Milan and the Milan American Legion. She enjoyed crocheting, camping, and traveling.

LuAnn is survived by her 2 sons; brothers, Duane (Pat) Poorman and Gary (Mary) Poorman; special companion, Glen Wilson; good friend, Sean (Jodie) Lee; and special friends, Sharon Erickson and Betty Behrans. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister, Philean Poorman.

Online condolence may be left to LuAnn's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.