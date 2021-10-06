Luanne Ruth Duckett

July 9, 1937-September 30, 2021

Luanne Ruth Duckett, 84, of Colona, IL, departed this life, on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be 1-hr prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Dayton Cemetery, Colona. Memorials may be made to the family.

Luanne was born on July 9, 1937, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of George A. and Lois (Powell) Paquette. After the family relocated to Moline, Luanne attended St. Mary's and graduated from Alleman Catholic High School, in 1955. Luanne was married to Thomas Duckett in 1965. She was employed at the East Moline Works of International Harvester, as secretary to the Works Buyer, and in later years, held the position of Colona Village Treasurer. She was an avid reader.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas; sister, Aggie (Paquette) Jones, of Des Moines, IA; children, Susan Dumanowski, of Tucson, AZ, G. Scott Duckett, of Geneseo, IL, Terrence Duckett, of Colona, IL; grandchildren, Alyssa Duckett, Shaun Duckett, and Alayna Duckett, of Geneseo, IL, all of whom she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her only brother, George Paquette.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.