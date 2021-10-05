Luciann "Lucy" Mascari

July 25, 1933-October 4, 2021

Luciann "Lucy" Mascari, 88, East Moline, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Aspen Rehab and Health, Silvis. Funeral services are 10 AM Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 PM Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a Liturgy service will be read at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Lucy was born on July 25, 1933 in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Edward and Virginia (Jansen) Fenimore. She married Joseph A. Mascari on October 18, 1953 in Colorado Springs, CO. He died December 24, 2003. She loved traveling with her husband in their motorhome and playing solitare. Her greatest joy was being with her family.

Survivors include her children; Virginia (Rick) Peterson, Benson, AZ, Yvonne Mascari (Ted Prickett), East Moline, Joseph Mascari (Andrea Napier), East Moline, Albert Mascari, East Moline and Rocci (Sharon) Mascari, Colona, nine grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, a special cousin, Peggy, sons-in-law, Scott Ruetten and Alan Nedza and daughter-in-law, Susan Mascari.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by children; Cathy, Loraine, Jerry and infant daughter, Jackie.

