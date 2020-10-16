Lucien M. "Matt" Jacobs

June 15, 1945-October 11, 2020

PORT BYRON-Lucien M. "Matt" Jacobs, 75, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, in his home.

Private services are Saturday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with Pastor Chelsey Olson-Weech officiating. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory following the service. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Lucien Matthew Jacobs was born June 15, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan. He married Annette Mathiesen Adams (and the package deal of her mother Astrid (Oderud Mathiesen), and children, Lora Adams Kopriva and Larry Adams) on December 5, 1977. Annette died on July 7, 2019. He was an entrepreneur and salesman in the food industry who preferred to work for himself in good and bad times. He loved to travel and spent his life with Annette traveling throughout the world. He was quite possibly the world's worst photographer. He once took a photo of his wife on the beach, but she was unfortunately photobombed by a topless beach goer. Or the video he took of their train ride to Lourdes in France, which was entirely filmed upside down.

He walked his daughter down the aisle in 1981 and walked his horse Arena Tanisha down the horse path in marriage to Fadani. A horse wedding covered by newspapers all over the world, including the Enquirer! He was the 200th heart transplant at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. This extraordinary gift afforded him an additional 21 years with family and friends. He loved to laugh, and his son Larry could get him to laugh so hard that his face would squinch up and tears would roll down his face. His grandsons called him Far Far or Fad.

Matt is survived by two children and spouses, Lora Adams Kopriva and Michael Kopriva of Port Byron, and Larry Adams and Jessye Wright of Niles, Illinois; two grandchildren, Reid deKanter Adams and Dylan Wright Adams; a sister, Evelyn Jacobs of Michigan; and his companion Kathy Kelly.

Matt's family encourages you to be an organ donor and invites friends to share stories and condolences