LuCina Szymanski

November 6, 1933-December 12, 2020

LuCina Szymanski, 87, of Moline, IL passed away at her daughter's home on December 12, 2020. A service for family and friends will be held via Zoom given by Dave Waline. Condolences may be expressed at Quad City Cremation Center in Silvis, IL. (www.illowacremation.com)

Survivors include her children; George Szymanski, Dubuque, IA, Irene (Joseph) Gotz, Moline, IL, Paula Szymanski, Moline, IL, Cynthia (Morris) Steiner, Verona, WI, Karen (Robert) Pennington, Rock Island, IL, Abby Cowan, West Memphis, AR and Edward (Jennifer) Szymanski, Kearney, NE; Seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Colleen (Harvey) Firchau, Roseville, CA and Helen (Dave) Seidel, Green Valley, AZ. She is preceded in death by her husband Roman Szymanski; daughter Viola Szymanski and brother Jay Thacker.

LuCina was born November 6, 1933, in Emmetsburg, IA, the daughter of John and Viola Thacker. As a child she survived an appendicitis attack and Malta fever that affected her memory for 4 years. She also had fond memories of seeing movies in her grandfather's movie theater and sitting in a row boat reading a book in the middle of the lake. Her love of reading stayed with her the rest of her life. She went to college at the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, IA and graduated in May of 1952.

LuCina met her future husband, Roman, when he changed her flat tire. They were married in Cedar Rapids but lived in Dubuque where LuCina taught. As a family we had supper together and loved to play cards. In March, 2012 LuCina moved to Moline, IL to be closer to her two daughters.

A turning point came in her life when she studied the Bible and became one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was a member of the Moline Congregation.